LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform in bounce back game against Magic? (Mar. 24)

After missing seven games due to a groin injury, LeBron James has been on the comeback trail since returning to the LA Lakers lineup this past Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. Though James had a decent outing with 17 points and six rebounds that night, the Lakers found themselves on the wrong end of a 146-115 blowout.

Tonight, James and the rest of the Lakers squad are looking to bounce back as they take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. Aside from building momentum heading into the playoffs, the fourth-place Lakers (43-27) are determined to secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the postseason and stave off no. 5 Memphis Grizzlies (43-28).

In the first quarter of this showdown against the Magic, James scored on two layups that were both set up by Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, all three of James' assists in this quarter have led to buckets for the dynamic guard. LBJ finished the opening 12 minutes with 4 points, one rebound, and three assists as the Lakers led the Magic 30-26.

James picked up his scoring in the second quarter, getting more aggressive in his attempts and adding 10 points to his total. The King went 6-for-7 from the free throw line in this quarter, putting pressure on Orlando's defense that also had to contend with the firepower of James' explosive teammate Luka Doncic.

At halftime, James had 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists as the Lakers led the Magic 60-58.

