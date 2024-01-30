LeBron James stays tight-lipped on questions about Dillon Brooks after getting smacked in the head by Rockets guard 

LeBron James wasn't in the mood to answer any questions about Dillon Brooks after the LA Lakers' 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night. LeBron has praised Brooks before, praising his competitive nature amid their battles during the 2023 NBA playoffs and this year before their previous three games.

Brooks has consistently tried to get under LeBron's skin, calling him 'old,' saying he doesn't 'respect' the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron didn't pay too much heed to those comments then. Even after their intense matchups, there was a level of respect he maintained for his rival.

However, Monday night was a different situation altogether. LeBron gave a two-word reply, refusing to comment on Brooks.

"Next question," LeBron told Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin before he could compete his question.

LeBron remaining tight-lipped could have been due to multiple reasons, including the Lakers' loss and him getting clipped in the head by the Rockets guard. During the fourth quarter of the game, Brooks hit LeBron on a box out and drew a flagrant 1 foul on a box out.

Dillon Brooks also taunted LeBron James after hitting a thought jumper over the Lakers star. The back and forth continued after Brooks seemingly mocked LeBron for missing free throws he received because of the flagrant foul called on the Rockets guard.

Anthony Davis reckons Dillon Brooks should have been ejected for foul on LeBron James

Dillon Brooks made the headlines for the wrong reasons during Monday's LA Lakers-Houston Rockets game. Brooks got into an altercation with Jarred Vanderbilt in the second quarter. He taunted him after a box out.

Vanderbilt fell for the bait and slapped Brooks in the back of his head. Just before that incident, Brooks shoved Vanderbilt in the back, which could have been a flagrant foul, but it wasn't issued.

Another situation was Brooks taunting LeBron James after making a jumper and hitting him in the head. Lakers center Anthony Davis told reporters that the flagrant should have been called on the foul against Vanderbilt and LeBron, but Brooks escaped a possible ejection.

Davis voiced support for Vanderbilt, saying 'he did what he had to' after Brooks provoked him. Brooks' gamble paid off, too. The Lakers were struggling defensively and lost their best defender early in the game due to this incident.

LeBron James tried making a late-game push, laying the foundation for an improbable comeback. However, the Lakers fell short as it was too steep a mountain to climb. LeBron, Davis and D'Angelo Russell all finished with 23 points.

