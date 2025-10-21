LeBron James stresses Anthony Edwards’ $6,576,120 teammates’ critical role in taking pressure off veterans to sustain Timberwolves’ success

LeBron James put Anthony Edwards' teammate Rob Dillingham in the spotlight while discussing the critical role he has to play for the Timberwolves next season. On Wednesday's episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast, the Lakers superstar and his co-host Steve Nash discussed the offseason moves and NBA teams' rosters before the new season.

While discussing the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James highlighted the role second-year guard Rob Dillingham is expected to play this season in providing relief to veterans like Mike Conley.

"Will Rob Dilingham, the kid that they drafted last year in the first round, make a step forward to help out and take some pressure maybe off, if Mike Conley doesn't play a lot of games," James said. (Timestamp: 10:40)

Nash joined in on the conversation and predicted the second-year Timberwolves guard to be an important rotational player.

"I think Dillingham's gotta be a rotation guy for them. One I think to give them another look in the playoffs, but also just to get through the regular season," Nash said. (Timestmap: 10:55)

Rob Dillingham is currently on a $28,491,576 contract with the Timberwolves. He is represented by LeBron James' best friend, Rich Paul, and the Klutch Sports Group. According to Spotrac, Anthony Edwards' teammate and second-year guard is set to earn $6,576,120 this season, and has a team option in his contract for the 2026-27 season.

LeBron James once compared Anthony Edwards to a kid in a candy shop while recalling USAB experience

Anthony Edwards is currently one of the hottest rising stars in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is poised to be the next face of the league if he continues to improve himself.

Last season, the Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs after securing a 4-1 win in the first round. In May, James praised the growth AE has displayed in the last few seasons. He complimented the rising star's improved passing and his evolution in making quick decisions.

Later, the Lakers superstar recalled his experience of playing alongside Anthony Edwards on the USA Men's National Basketball Team.

"You can just see, he was just like a little kid in a candy store," James said. "Super energetic and happy and just grateful that he was in that opportunity to be there."

Earlier, James revealed that Edwards was very keen on learning from him, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry. He said that the Timberwolves star was soaking in everything he could from the greats in their brief summer Olympics journey, which ended with a gold medal.

