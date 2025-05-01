LeBron James sums up Lakers' season while maintaining his key objective 

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-2025 season came to a shocking end with a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 on Wednesday. Following their first-round exit, LeBron James assessed the Purple & Gold’s campaign.

Despite finishing the regular season as the No. 3 seed with a solid 50-32 record, the Lakers’ postseason performance was subpar. JJ Redick’s team suffered a humiliating gentleman’s sweep against the lower-seeded Timberwolves.

"Every season that I didn’t win the Finals is a disappointment. It’s the same offseason ... disappointment and (not being fulfilled),” James said per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell.

The four-time NBA champion added that his ultimate goal remained unchanged all season long – compete for the championship.

LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet on Wednesday, recording 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two 'stocks' (steals + blocks). While these figures appear visually appealing, they are subpar for James’ standards.

He has significantly underperformed as compared to his performances in the past 28 elimination games across his career – registering 33.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 7.5 apg and 2.8 'stocks'.

Lakers Nation reacts to the possibility of LeBron James retiring

James sparked speculation about his future during the Lakers’ final postgame press conference. When asked about his inevitable retirement, the 40-year-old gave a cryptic answer.

"I don't know the answer to that right now,” James said, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Relatively similar to his response to the same question in the last few years, fans believed that "The King" has no intention of stepping away from the game just yet.

“He says this every year meaning he finna stay another year,” a fan wrote.

“0 chance he retires this offseason,” another fan commented.

“Not falling for this gimmick again lmao,” one fan said.

“Cmon guys LeBron isn’t retiring without a damn farewell tour and playing his last game at each arena. We know him,” another fan added.

“He knows he’s playing next season,” a fan said.

“Stop the *cap emoji*. He's taking the vet minimum and winning a championship next year,” another fan added.

Despite the Lakers’ disappointing early playoff exit, James put together yet another stellar regular season in his 22nd NBA campaign. The four-time MVP averaged 24.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 8.2 apg, earning All-Star honors and finishing sixth in the final MVP ladder.

While James is not in the prime of his prowess anymore, he has proven to remain a highly impactful player. Yes, his steady decline remains evident, but he still seems to have a lot left in his tank to continue being a valuable asset next season.

