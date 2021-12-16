"My argument is LeBron is the 1st guy in NBA history to shoot an early shot clock logo 3” - Nick Wright in awe of LeBron James’ multi-faceted game

Nick Wright of First Things First on the latest episode of "Drawing A Blank" threw light on LeBron James making history against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers won a close game against the Mavericks in over-time, Austin Reaves making the clutch, winning 3-pointer, leaving only 0.9 seconds on the shot clock.

Mid-way through the third quarter, LeBron James dribbled the ball up to half-court with 18 seconds left on the shot clock and made a deep 3-pointer from the logo. Later in the same quarter, LeBron gets fouled on top of the key by Maxi Kleber, but goes on to make an acrobatic dunk.

This sequence is something Nick Wright believes has not happened before, he says:

“I believe we saw NBA history last night. I believe this is the first time someone has done that [early shot clock logo three], early in the shot clock, not at the end of a quarter, not at the end of a half – in the same game that they have done this [highlight dunk].”

Over the past few years, we have seen LeBron James attempting those logo threes quite often. LeBron James, in his 19th season, has equipped himself with something that the players of today, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, made fairly common in the game. Nick Wright went on to argue his point, saying:

“Steph, Dame, Trae – the logo three guys, literally can’t do that. KD could, [but] he doesn’t shoot deep threes like that.”

Nick Wright then reiterates, saying:

“My argument is LeBron is the 1st guy in NBA history to shoot an early shot clock logo 3 just because, and then also have a highlight dunk in the same game."

LeBron James, with just the number of years he has spent in the league, has transcended through different eras. With every passing season, he has been able to dominate because of the way he can adapt to a changing game. In the fixture against the Mavericks, James ended up logging 24 points, three rebounds and five assists. The squad came together late in the game to give them their 16th win of the season.

Nick Wright highlights LeBron James for not attacking late in overtime

According to Nick Wright, the game ended in a scrappy manner with terrible shooting from both sides. He even pointed out how LeBron James’ almost blew the game by not attacking late in overtime. Nick Wright said:

“The end of overtime, the Lakers blow the most obvious and necessary 2 for 1 imaginable. Couldn’t believe LeBron just blew it like he did, just by not attacking the basket. But then Russ hits a corner three that was a terrible shot. The whole thing was a mess, but they ended up winning.”

The point Nick Wright is trying to make is about the Lakers taking every game down to the wire. The Lakers have won very few games convincingly in the current season. It is always a fourth quarter battle, which is not what they are hoping for in the regular season. But, scrappy end or not, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showed sparks of coming together as a unit.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar