LeBron James’ surprise rendezvous with Nikola Jokic’s agent sparks wild rumors about $5B global basketball venture

The basketball world was set abuzz when Nikola Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, shared photos from his interactions with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on a yacht in Saint-Tropez. According to Front Office Sports, the trio met to discuss the potential launch of an international basketball league. James and co. are reportedly seeking $5 billion in funding from investors to revolutionize the sportThe proposed league would feature six men's and six women's teams competing in a global, tour-style format inspired by LIV Golf and Formula 1. Players would be required to fully commit to the league, meaning they wouldn't participate in other professional competitions like the NBA or EuroLeague. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikola Jokic remains committed to the Denver Nuggets, set to enter his 11th season with the franchise. On the other hand, LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers remains uncertain.Earlier in the offseason, James exercised his $52.9 million player option. Many assumed that this was a step toward finalizing a contract extension. However, he has not re-signed with the team, sparking rumors of a switch.Rich Paul explains how Lakers cannot unwillingly trade LeBron JamesLeBron James has been at the center of trade speculations lately, with teams like the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly emerging as potential destinations.However, his agent, Rich Paul, dismissed these rumors. During an appearance on &quot;The TylilShow Live,&quot; Paul said any move would have to be approved by LeBron himself due to the no-trade clause in his contract.“The man has a no-trade clause,” Paul said (timestamp 5:51 onwards). “End of story. He has a no-trade clause. It’s up to him. He has a no-trade clause. So, in the event when a player has a no-trade clause and a team wants to trade that player, that player can say no. That’s in his contract.”Whether he remains with the Lakers or suits up for another team in the 2025–2026 season, LeBron James will be on a team worthy of contending for the title, maximizing his chances of adding a fifth NBA championship to his resume.