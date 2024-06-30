LeBron James could take up to $20 million pay cut, could sign short-term deals: Report

After declining his player option for next season, LeBron James is officially an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, the 20-time All-Star is expected to stay with the LA Lakers. Recent developments suggest he might even take less money to try and boost the talent pool around him.

While appearing on ESPN's "Sportscenter," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski touched on LeBron's free agency. He stated that the star forward is willing to take upwards of $20 million less if the Lakers can sign a player like Klay Thompson or James Harden. Woj also mentioned LeBron could focus on signing shorter term deals in this late stage of his career.

"What he's telling the Lakers is if the can find an impact player at the mid-level exception, about $13 million," Woj said. "Whether that's a Klay Thompson, a James Harden, a Jonas Valančiūnas, he will take less on his contract."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He'd have to take about $20 million less for the Lakers to have their full mid-level exception."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Approaching his 40th birthday, LeBron James doesn't have much time left in the NBA. With that in mind, he is willing to make financial sacrifices in an attempt to compete for a championship.

Woj followed up by saying Harden will likely make more than double the mid-level in a new deal with the LA Clippers. That said, depending on what kind of deal he is looking for, it might be enough to convince Thompson to come to LA.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul speaks on his willingness to take a pay cut

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, LeBron James wants the LA Lakers to get back into a position of contention. He is leading by example by expressing a willingness to take less for an improved roster.

While speaking with ESPN, LeBron's agent Rich Paul also spoke on the superstar forward taking a pay cut in free agency. He stated that improving the roster is one of LeBron's top priorities at the moment.

"He is prioritizing a roster improvement," Paul told ESPN on Saturday. "He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster."

What is most important to note is that LeBron James' pay cut will only happen if the front office can lure an impactful player to free agency. With there not being many star-level on the market this offseason, Klay Thompson might be their best bet.

For starters, Thompson might be willing to take a little less himself if it still means being a focal point on a good team. Also, he is the ideal type of player to put around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is still an elite marksman who is capable of opening up the floor playing off the star duo. Thompson also brings championship experience from his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, the five-time All-Star averaged 17.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc on high volume.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback