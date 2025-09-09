  • home icon
"LeBron James should take tips from his son" - NBA fans react as Bronny James' elite golf swing leaves popular YT golfer stunned

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 09, 2025 23:42 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Bronny James' elite golf swing in a video with Grant Horvat (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers guard Bronny James recently left a strong impression with his amazing golf swing. James collaborated with famous YouTuber Grant Horvat, who mostly does golf videos on the social media platform.LeBron James' son took the field and demonstrated his skill as a golfer.

Golf is a sport associated with many NBA players. During the summer, the stars have a lot of free time and they use it to play golf. The most recognizable figure to dabble in the sport is Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. In 2023, Curry won the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe.

Bronny's father also started playing the sport this summer. He even admitted that he's become "addicted" to his new hobby.

His son, however, has a better golf swing, according to fans. The video posted on Horvat's Instagram account showed the smooth swing from the No. 55 pick of the 2024 draft.

The video was a teaser for an upcoming collaboration video between the two. After fans saw how good the younger James is at playing golf, they couldn't help but compare him to his dad.

"LeBron should take tips from the son," a fan suggested.
Fans react to Bronny&#039;s elite golf swing.
Fans react to Bronny's elite golf swing.
Other fans were surprised that Bronny James had only started playing golf for four months.

"4 months is insanee to be swinging like that already," a fan commented.
Fans react to Bronny&#039;s elite golf swing.
Fans react to Bronny's elite golf swing.
Horvat, who has 1.47 million subscribers on YouTube, teased on his Instagram stories about an upcoming golf video with James.

Horvat teased a golf video with Bronny James.
Horvat teased a golf video with Bronny James.

Fans could see James' entire arsenal on the field in the upcoming YouTube video.

Bronny James is also developing his on-court skills

While Bronny James revealed that he's worked on his golf swing for four months, NBA trainer Chris Brickley also teased his basketball growth. Brickley appeared on an episode of "The Breakfast Club" and talked about the younger James.

He claims that in a few years, the young player will be at the height of his abilities.

“But Bronny’s actually really good. I think he’s just gonna peak in a year or two,” the NBA trainer said (4:56).

youtube-cover

Last season was his rookie year and he appeared in 27 games, averaging 2.3 points on 31.3% shooting from the field. He spent most of the year with the Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

