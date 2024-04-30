LeBron James did not answer any questions regarding his future with the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold were knocked out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in Game 5.

The 108-106 loss called the curtains on LA's postseason as they ended their 2023-24 edition with a 3-1 loss to the defending champions.

Now, the focus shifts to James and some of the players in the Lakers roster as the front office braces for the NBA summer and free agency.

On his part, LeBron James declined to answer about his future with the Lakers. When asked, he took a long pause and said:

“Uhhhh, I’m not going to answer that.”

LeBron James agent Rich Paul believes 4x NBA champion has 2-3 years left in the tank

While LeBron James keeps the world guessing about his future with the Lakers and the NBA, his agent Rich Paul may have just revealed his friend’s plans, and that includes playing for a couple more years.

Speaking to SiriusXM Radio ahead of Game 5, Paul said James had enough left in the tank.

“Some may have hated it, some may have loved it, but that’s just part of being a competitor. But he’s had an unbelievable career and I think we do see him next year. Now, how many more after that, I do not know. But I think he got maybe two or three years left in the tank, maybe.”

James ended his 2023–24 regular season averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

The postseason saw him average 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. At 39, James has proved to be a wrecking ball in the paint and has displayed immense game awareness and IQ.

The forward played 71 games in the season battling a dodgy ankle and will now hit the summer nursing it back to health. As for his future with LA, much of it depends on how the front office makes decisions in the offseason.

