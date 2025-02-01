"LeBron James is tanking his son's career to stroke his own ego" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' embarrassing stat

Bronny James's start to his NBA career has not gone as planned. On opening night, he and his father, LeBron James, shared a special moment when they both took the court at the same time. They became the first father-son duo to do so in NBA history. However, it has been relatively downhill for James Jr. since then.

Bronny has struggled to start his NBA career. A stat post uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) had fans giving their thoughts as it showed the rookie last in field goal percentage at 9.1% (minimum 20 FG attempts) in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans had theories about why James Jr. is struggling, relating it directly to his father.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"So I take it #Lebron is tanking his son's career to stroke his own ego" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"But daddy got to stroke his ego!! Retire @KingJames, you've ruined the #NBA," a fan exclaimed.

"It's almost like, maybe he shouldn't be in the NBA and he is there for some other reason? ...weird," another fan posted.

Some fans came to the defense of James Jr:

"A late 2nd round rookie struggling in limited action through the first half of the season. I for one am shocked." a fan shared.

"What about the players that were so bad they got drafted and didn't even make it to 20 shots?" another fan said

"Imagine being one of the best 4404 basketball players ever. Pretty neat." a fan posted

Regardless of the statistics, Bronny James has room for improvement at the NBA level if he plans to have a career as long as his father has had.

"You have to pretend he's an NBA player or you'll upset LeBron" - Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on Bronny James' after his outing against the Philadelphia 76ers

Bronny James did not have a good showing on Tuesday (Jan. 28) when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 104-118. James Jr. played 15 minutes in the game and went 0-5 from the field while adding three rebounds, an assist, and three turnovers. Bronny James has yet to make a 3-point shot in NBA action as well.

Fox Sports Analyst Colin Cowherd gave a blunt assessment about James Jr. and the situation he's in:

Expand Tweet

"You have to pretend that Bronny is an NBA player, because otherwise you'll upset The King (LeBron)..." Cowherd said. "He's not an NBA player, he was not a great high school player he was a good high school player. He wasn't a good college player, he was a college player, and he's not an NBA player. You rushed him up because 'hey he had a good g-league game'... this continues to be an unserious story."

While James Jr. has not been great in NBA action, he has shown some promise in the G-League. He is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals on 39 percent field goal shooting. For now, it may be best to have Bronny James play at the level he's looked the best at and let him develop where he's most comfortable to be an impact player down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback