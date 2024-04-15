LeBron James’ teammate left awestruck with 4x MVP’s unprecedented milestone 

During Sunday's game, LeBron James reached a notable milestone by surpassing 11,000 assists in his NBA career. This achievement further cements his legacy as the first player to amass an extraordinary combination of 40,000 points, 11,000 rebounds and 11,000 assists throughout his illustrious career.

LeBron's LA Lakers teammate, Austin Reaves, took to Instagram to share his reaction after the former notched this milestone:

Austin Reaves' IG story

In his Instagram story, Reaves shared a post by the NBA featuring James and his stats. Just below it, he added:

"This is crazy"

As the 39-year-old edges closer to Chris Paul's assist record, which stands at 11,888, James continues to solidify his place among the NBA's greatest players.

"King" James showcased his exceptional skills on the court, effortlessly balancing scoring with playmaking. In a remarkable display, he accumulated 13 points, secured six rebounds, and distributed 13 assists in the opening half.

Austin Reaves was in awe of LeBron James when he passed the all-time scoring record

Austin Reaves had expressed his admiration for James after witnessing him make NBA history on March 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

James became the first player to achieve the remarkable milestone of scoring 40,000 total points, leaving Reaves and others in awe of his unparalleled greatness.

"It's just greatness, right in front of all our eyes,"

Having joined the Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season after his senior year at Oklahoma, the 25-year-old Austin Reaves has shared the court with LeBron James.

Reaves witnessed history once again when James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February 2023, marking another moment in their shared journey on the basketball court.

During the 2023-24 season, LeBron James continued to solidify his legacy by setting multiple records and milestones. He became the first player in NBA history to earn 20 All-Star selections, a testament to his sustained excellence and impact on the game.

Additionally, the four-time MBP showcased his prowess by securing the MVP title of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. His stellar performances guided the Lakers to victory over the Indiana Pacers in the championship game, further cementing his status as one of the game's all-time greats.