LeBron James' ex-teammate Richard Jefferson throws shade at Danny Green over Spurs' 3PT record - 'It's cuz Danny is sh**"

LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson has used his social media platform to poke fun at another former teammate, Danny Green.

During his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, Green, who won an NBA championship alongside LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers, shot 39.5% from deep on 4.7 attempts per game.

During the 2010-11 season, Richard Jefferson shot 44.0% on his 3-point attempts, a shooting percentage that was better than what Green managed during his eight-year spell with the Spurs.

Jefferson, currently working as an analyst for ESPN, quote-posted the account that shared this statistic, writing:

"It's cuz Danny is ****"

In recent years, Danny Green has been seen as the ideal 3-and-D wing for a contending team, i.e. specializing in both 3-point shooting and defense.

The three-time NBA champion has spent the last few seasons bouncing around contending teams in the NBA as they attempt to shore up their bench rotation.

Green is seen as a reliable 3-point weapon, with the wing boasting a 40.0% career 3-point percentage. However, Green has been dealing with injuries for the past 18 months, including a season-ending ACL tear in the 2022 NBA Playoffs that kept him out of action till early 2023.

Danny Green has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers

On September 6, Danny Green finally found himself a new team, after sitting on the free agent market for the majority of the offseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will be teaming up with the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season. This marks his return to the franchise after a previous two-year stint, which ended in 2022.

"Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSportstells ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on X."

The Sixers have endured a torrid summer. James Harden's trade request has hampered their movement in the free agent market. As such, Green will slide into an aging roster that has hopes of making the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, the Sixers will need to resolve the Harden saga before they can genuinely turn their attention to a season of contention.

Green will provide a veteran presence off the bench for Philadelphia while ensuring there is enough floor spacing for Joel Embiid to punish teams on the interior.

New head coach Nick Nurse has previously worked with Green during their time together on the Toronto Raptors. As such, the veteran wing will already have some relationships in place with his new team.