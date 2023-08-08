LeBron James’ top 5 highest scoring games after turning 35

Nobody in NBA history has blended longevity and greatness the way LeBron James has done. “King James” is 38 years old, having just played his 20th season in the league, but he remains one of the elite scorers around.

Since turning 35 he has averaged 28.4 PPG on 51.3% shooting, including 34.8% from deep. His numbers over the last few years are impressively almost similar throughout his whole career.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer may have slowed down a bit but his ability to put up buckets remains quite formidable.

Here are a few of LeBron James’ best scoring numbers since turning 35:

#5) 46 points vs. LA Clippers

On January 24, 2023, LeBron James lit up the LA Clippers for 46 points in just 33 minutes. He hit 16-29 shots, including 9-14 from deep, his most triples in a single game. The 19x NBA All-Star was 38 years and 25 days old when he accomplished the feat.

James’ 46-point explosion was his first against the Clippers and gave him at least 40 in a single game versus all 30 NBA teams.

James also led his team in rebounds (8) and assists (7) in the game. Despite the four-time MVP’s efforts, the Lakers limped to another defeat to their hallway rivals.

#4) 47 points vs. Atlanta Hawks

“King James” dazzled the basketball world with an iconic 47-point explosion against the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday. The sellout crowd at State Farm Arena, Atlanta’s home floor, didn’t hesitate to honor the four-time champ for his showing.

LeBron James nearly finished with a triple-double as he added 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Lakers to a 130-121 win.

#3) 48 points vs. Houston Rockets

Roughly two weeks after his exceptional showing in Atlanta, LeBron James was back at it in Houston. James had 48 points in just 36 minutes to go with nine assists and eight rebounds. He was arguably the best player in the NBA during this stretch.

James’ fiery form led the Lakers to a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. During this span, the four-time champ was so good that people started believing he was going to challenge for the MVP title.

#2) 50 points vs. Washington Wizards

“King James” became the oldest player in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games after his performance against the Washington Wizards in 2022.

What was remarkable was that a few days ago, he just detonated 56 points on the Golden State Warriors.

Frank Vogel emphasized just how important LeBron James’ points were in the LA Lakers’ 122-109 win vs the Wizards. He had 12 points during a 22-8 run that rallied his team to victory.

#1) 56 points vs. Golden State Warriors

Before his 50-point eruption against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors witnessed a 56-point masterpiece a few days earlier. It took James just 39 minutes to record his tally.

LeBron James has a long and bitter rivalry against the Dubs. It was only fitting he hit the most points of his career past the age of 35 against the Bay Area team.

