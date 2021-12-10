LeBron James tops list of most tweeted athletes in 2021

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. James is the face of the NBA, and was the most talked-about male athlete on Twitter in 2021, despite a down year on-court with the LA Lakers.

Front Office Sports have released a list of their top five male and female athletes who have tweeted the most this year. James topped the list of male athletes, beating Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers. For the female athletes, the top five are Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Sasha Banks, Serena Williams and Bianca Belair.

Front Office Sports @FOS 2021's Most Tweeted About Male Athletes 📊



1️⃣ LeBron James

2️⃣ Tom Brady

3️⃣ Kobe Bryant

4️⃣ Kyrie Irving

5️⃣ Aaron Rodgers 2021's Most Tweeted About Male Athletes 📊1️⃣ LeBron James2️⃣ Tom Brady3️⃣ Kobe Bryant4️⃣ Kyrie Irving5️⃣ Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/3dnN6hJBMo

It's not surprising to see LeBron James top the list, as he's one of the most polarizing athletes in the world. James has plenty of supporters and haters, and he also plays in Hollywood. The LA Lakers were the most tweeted team in 2021.

Moreover, James did not have the best year in 2021. He suffered an ankle injury in March, missing 30 games last season, the most in his career. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. James and the LA Lakers are off to a poor start this season.

Most viral tweets by and about LeBron James in 2021

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

Whether you like him or not, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world. James has been in the headlines 24/7, and it could either be good reasons or bad.

It's tough for someone like James to get called out on social media non-stop, but it also gives some very light-hearted memes for people to enjoy. Here are a few tweets made by LeBron James and a few about him in 2021 that went viral.

Getting Courtside Karen ejected from a Lakers-Hawks game

LeBron James @KingJames Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This happened earlier this year when James reacted to getting a courtside Karen ejected. Heckling is part of the game, but when it goes too far, ejection is an option. James also got two Indiana Pacers fans ejected last month.

Having fun with a viral drunk Tom Brady after the Super Bowl

After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, Tom Brady had too much to drink during their parade. The video of him looking drunk went viral, and LeBron James chimed in. James wanted the same feeling, as the LA Lakers did not get the same parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic after they won the NBA Finals in 2020.

LeBron James not getting punished for breaking the NBA's health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: The Lakers were notified by the NBA that LeBron James violated protocols by attending an event for his tequila brand earlier this week, a league spokesman told ESPN es.pn/2Si3cvC New story: The Lakers were notified by the NBA that LeBron James violated protocols by attending an event for his tequila brand earlier this week, a league spokesman told ESPN es.pn/2Si3cvC LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. twitter.com/mcten/status/1… LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. twitter.com/mcten/status/1…

One of the most talked-about issue about LeBron James this year was when he broke the NBA's health and safety protocols last season. He attended a party for the launch of his tequila brand, but the league decided not to punish him.

It happened days before the Lakers faced off against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Time-travelling LeBron James caught on camera watching himself play

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 https://t.co/tmxmDVsyCq

One of the funniest viral tweets about LeBron James happened last month when cameras caught his look-alike during a game against the Houston Rockets. The resemblance was uncanny, and Twitter had fun with it.

Mocking Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu…

In one of his most polarizing tweets of the year, 'The King' mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for breaking down during his trial for killing two people in Kenosha. It has caused quite a stir, as Rittenhouse was eventually acquitted of all charges late last month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Returning from a one-game suspension, James hit a dagger three in the win over the Indiana Pacers. James brought back his 'Silencer' celebration and even did the 'big balls dance' afterwards. The 'Silencer' was well-received. However, dancing got him fined by the league and criticized by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Edited by Bhargav