LeBron James Trade News: Mavericks player makes contact with Lakers superstar's friend over Kyrie Irving reunion

As expected, LeBron James just picked up his $52.6 million option to return to the LA Lakers on Sunday. Some reports read that James would opt out to take a pay cut and sign a long-term deal. Now, his words about winning another championship have opened the door to speculation about a potential departure.

Ad

With that in mind, Polymarket Sports wondered whether a potential reunion with Kyrie Irving could be on the books:

"The polymarket for Lebron leaving is spiking as rumors of him trying to win one more championship circulate. Would he reunite with Kyrie Irving in Dallas for one last shot at a ring?" read the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notably, renowned X user @CuffsTheLegend, a ghostwriter for multiple sports personalities, revealed that one Dallas Mavericks player also thinks that's a possibility.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"A Dallas Maverick messaged me late last night and that’s all i can say at this moment," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison reportedly has a great relationship with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, which is what helped kick the tires on the Luka Doncic trade in February.

With the Mavericks also adding No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, perhaps getting back with Irving and Anthony Davis would be just what James was talking about when he talked about winning another championship before calling it quits.

Four teams want LeBron James

James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he could essentially handpick his next destination.

Ad

According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, James' agent, Rich Paul, told him that as many as four teams have already knocked on the door on a potential trade, although James has yet to tell the Lakers that he wants out:

“He told me that he has not had any discussion with the Lakers about wanting a trade…,” McMenamin said. “He did say that four teams have contacted him in the last 24 hours wanting to talk trades, but Rich didn’t have any substantive conversations with those teams, either.”

Ad

Of course, this isn't the first time that James has been tangled up in this kind of rumor, and it's not like he has a lot of reasons to leave the Lakers. His family is based in Los Angeles, he plays with his firstborn son, and he's always had a strong input in all things related to roster-building.

But if he wants to win another championship before riding into the sunset, he might be better off taking his talents somewhere else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More