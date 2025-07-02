LeBron James Trade Rumors: Agent Rich Paul seemingly warns Lakers about flooded market for $52.6M superstar

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, seemingly sent a mild warning to the LA Lakers about his high-profile client's trade market. After ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted that a LeBron trade is close to impossible because of the logistical aspects, Paul claimed that at least four teams have inquired about the $52.6 million superstar.
“LeBron hasn’t had any discussions with the Lakers about wanting a trade,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN said. “Rich Paul said four teams contacted him in the last 24 hours wanting to talk trades, but there weren’t any substantive conversations with those teams."
While the talks were substantive, it seems Paul has ensured everyone knows LeBron has generated interest in the market. The Lakers forward will control his destination, citing his no-trade clause, so these conversations would need to go through LeBron, Paul and their camp.
The situation depends on the Lakers' offseason and how it shapes out moving forward. LA has made one move in free agency, acquiring Jake LaRavia, and lost one of their players, Dorian Finney-Smith, to the Rockets. Their other addition is Adou Thiero, whom they selected 36th after trading up from the 55th spot in the draft.
LeBron James wants to compete for championships the rest of his career, which could last a season or two after he opted into his player option this year. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 without a player option.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.