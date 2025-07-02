LeBron James Trade Rumors: Agent Rich Paul seemingly warns Lakers about flooded market for $52.6M superstar

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, seemingly sent a mild warning to the LA Lakers about his high-profile client's trade market. After ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted that a LeBron trade is close to impossible because of the logistical aspects, Paul claimed that at least four teams have inquired about the $52.6 million superstar.

Ad

“LeBron hasn’t had any discussions with the Lakers about wanting a trade,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN said. “Rich Paul said four teams contacted him in the last 24 hours wanting to talk trades, but there weren’t any substantive conversations with those teams."

While the talks were substantive, it seems Paul has ensured everyone knows LeBron has generated interest in the market. The Lakers forward will control his destination, citing his no-trade clause, so these conversations would need to go through LeBron, Paul and their camp.

Ad

Trending

The situation depends on the Lakers' offseason and how it shapes out moving forward. LA has made one move in free agency, acquiring Jake LaRavia, and lost one of their players, Dorian Finney-Smith, to the Rockets. Their other addition is Adou Thiero, whom they selected 36th after trading up from the 55th spot in the draft.

LeBron James wants to compete for championships the rest of his career, which could last a season or two after he opted into his player option this year. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 without a player option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More