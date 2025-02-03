LeBron James Trade Rumors: Charles Barkley predicts Steph Curry’s Warriors and $3,850,000,000 team as ideal landing spots for Lakers star

LeBron James found out on Saturday that he'll have a new co-star following news of Luka Doncic being dealt to the LA Lakers. With LA bringing in a young superstar to lead the franchise moving forward, an NBA legend tossed out two landing spots for the 20-time all-star.

During Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," A discussion broke out comparing James to Tom Brady. The panel, which included Charles Barkley, broke down teams the star forward could go to and end his career like Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley mentioned two teams as possible destinations. The first was the Golden State Warriors, followed by a shocking answer: the San Antonio Spurs.

"I think the Warriors would be fascinating," Barkley said. "Steph and LeBron together, people have been talking about it for years. How about the Spurs?"

On Sunday, the $3.5 billion franchise (per Forbes) became a more desirable destination. Along with having an emerging superstar in Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

However, there have been no rumors of the Lakers wanting to part ways with James after acquiring Doncic from the Mavericks.

NBA legend Magic Johnson thinks LeBron James will help better Luka Doncic long-term

Since joining the LA Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has been the latest legend to lead the historic franchise. In a rare turn of events, the team has its present and future on the roster.

At 40, James only has a few years left in the NBA. Many wondered who would take the reigns from him — but not anymore. Luka Doncic is just getting ready to enter his prime at 25 years old and is in a position to be a pillar for the Lakers for the next decade.

With Doncic being one of the game's top stars, some feel it might be time for LA to move on from James. However, Lakers legend Magic Johnson has a different take and shared his thoughts on the new duo. He feels James can mentor Doncic and teach him what it takes to win at the highest level.

"LeBron James will be a positive influence on Luka, teaching him his championship mentality that includes taking his conditioning seriously," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Johnson's remark is in reference to reports of the Mavericks trading Doncic because of worries regarding his conditioning. James has kept himself in elite shape for over two decades and is likely the perfect mentor for Doncic.

At two different stages of their careers, James and Doncic will join forces in hopes of delivering the Lakers a championship.

