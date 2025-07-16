LeBron James Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks reportedly make their stance clear on 40-year-old star's $52,627,153 salary

It's been weeks since Rich Paul stirred the pot with his comments about LeBron James' championship aspirations. NBA media went into a frenzy, as James' agent hinted at him potentially leaving the team. Multiple reports about his discomfort with the organization only fueled the fire.

However, even if James requests a trade, and the Lakers grant him his wish, it would take a lot for him to land elsewhere.

The Dallas Mavericks, a team reportedly in the mix to make a run at the four-time NBA champion, may not partake in any transaction. According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Dan Woike, they're not interested in giving up a lot to get James.

"In addition to the Lakers’ roster concerns, any team that trades for James must weigh the assets it gives up to acquire him against how many years he has left," Woike and Vardon wrote on Tuesday. "One team linked to James — the Dallas Mavericks — does not have interest in gutting its roster to match James’ salary in a trade, a team source told The Athletic."

James will be a free agent next season, and is set to earn $52,627,153 in 2025-26. The Mavs would essentially give up valuable assets for a potential one-year rental on a soon-to-be 41-year-old.

The Lakers won't buy out LeBron James' contract

A previous report said that the Mavericks would consider getting LeBron James if he were bought out.

However, that seems unlikely as he just picked up his player option and will make more than $52 million next season.

"Again, team and league sources said no discussions about a buyout have occurred between the Lakers and James, the option merely being a pathway discussed by rival teams as they survey the situation," The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Dan Woike wrote on Tuesday.

James doesn't have any financial incentive to play somewhere else, and the Lakers have no incentive to pay him not to play for them.

His family is still in Southern California, and also he'll get to play with his older son, Bronny, again.

Whether the reports and rumors about his discontent with the Lakers organization are true or not, James is still under contract for another year. It's likely that he's not going anywhere.

