LeBron James trolls 'Courtside Karen' on Twitter after latest drama during LA Lakers' win over Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James had to take over in the clutch to lead the LA Lakers to a 107-99 road win against the Atlanta Hawks. It was a captivating back-and-forth affair but was marred by an altercation of sorts that saw fans getting ejected from the State Farm Arena.

Early in the fourth quarter, LeBron James exchanged a few words with a couple sitting courtside with the lady being rather heated up. LeBron trolled her with a tongue-in-cheek remark on Twitter.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

LeBron James isn't known to shy away from speaking out his mind and this is just another case of the LA Lakers star dealing with the situation in his own manner.

LeBron James details what went down during the fan altercation during LA Lakers' latest game

LeBron James had earlier addressed the altercation while speaking to the media in a much more composed manner. Giving his side of the story, LeBron explained:

"I don't think it was warranted for getting kicked out. There was a back-and-forth between two men. He said his piece. I said my piece. And then someone jumped in and said their piece. I don't think they should've been kicked out. But they might've had a couple of drinks maybe and they could've probably kept it going in the game when it would be about the game no more so I think the referees did what they had to do."

This is not the first time a fan tried to get in the face of LeBron James and it most certainly won't be the last. This little scuffle did motivate LeBron who had been struggling offensively till that point. He went on to take over proceedings for the LA Lakers and scored nine points in the last 72 seconds of the game to secure the win for his side.

