LeBron James turns emotional heading into the bubble

LeBron James is a family man, this much we all know. The man sleeps about 12 hours a day and mostly keeps to his house on his off days, given what we have gleaned from his friends and through interviews. Thus, it was no surprise that he would be departing from his home in Brentwood on a gloomy note, and he expressed as much in a tweet today.

Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Shit felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2020

LeBron James lives with his mother Gloria, his wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri. Bronny, who's aged 15 right now and due to turn 16 before the end of the NBA Finals, is the chief beneficiary of LeBron's astonishingly high basketball IQ.

The Lakers and other teams which scheduled to play in Disney World will be arriving between today and tomorrow. After reaching Gran Destino tower of the Coronado Springs hotel, LeBron James and his Lakers will be expected to self-quarantine for the first 48 hours. Only after that will they get to meet each other in person or go out and practice.

The Lakers are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference standings with a record of 49-14, for a win percentage of 77.77%. They are likely to meet the Memphis Grizzlies or the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, against whom LeBron James and his team will be heavy favourites. Things are expected to get murkier when they clash against the likes of Houston or Denver in the second round of playoffs.

Orlando Magic begin practice

The Orlando Magic, who were the first team to arrive at their hometown theme park, began practice today. In the tweet above, you can take a look at the practice court allotted to the current owners of the #8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are currently without Fultz, although the #1 pick from the 2017 NBA draft is likely to join his team in a couple of days. Given the number of injuries that the 7th-seeded Brooklyn Nets have suffered, the Magic will count themselves as extremely disappointed if they don't manage to usurp that seed. Doing that will allow them to survive for a game or two longer and face the Raptors or the Celtics in the first round of playoffs, who they have a better chance of beating than the Bucks.

