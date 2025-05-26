LeBron James turns heads with crazy dance moves at boozy night out in viral video

LeBron James has been at the top of the basketball scene for more than two decades now. He spends over $1 million a year to take care of his body, and the fact that he was just named to another All-NBA team at this age speaks volumes about his unmatched longevity.

All this to say that he's more than entitled to having a good time whenever he's off the clock and that he's clearly way more active than the average 40-year-old father of three.

That was evident again in a now-viral clip shared by Sixteenth Sport on Instagram, which shows the four-time NBA champion kicking it and having a great time on the dance floor at a party.

James is currently off the clock and looking to restore his body after enduring another taxing season and leading the LA Lakers to the No. 3 seed in the West and the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul claps back at David Falk's criticism

James still reportedly hasn't made a decision about his playing future. Retirement seems unlikely, but it's a possibility nonetheless. But even if that were to be the case, LeBron James has already won it all, and his legacy is what it is.

That's why Rich Paul didn't care for David Falk's recent comments about his most famous client. Michael Jordan's former agent claimed that if Jordan had nit-picked teams like LeBron James did, he would've won 15 championships instead of six:

“I just thought that was very unfair and a little beneath David Falk… The ‘cherry pick,’ I’ve discussed that," Paul told Rich Eisen. "The two other superstars, Michael never had to leave. Michael has never been the underdog in any (NBA) Finals. Not one time."

Paul doubled down on his argument by stating that Jordan didn't have to deal with the never-ending media scrutiny and being in the spotlight 24/7 because of the social media era:

"Michael never had a 24 hour, 365 news cycle. He never had shows built strictly to criticize him," Paul continued. "People made millions of dollars criticizing LeBron, that was their entire job. When you talk about the difficulty of it all, Michael played for Dean Smith. Michael played for Phil Jackson. And Michael had Jerry Krause.”

At the end of the day, there's no need to take one down to lift the other, and there's a strong argument to be made for both of their GOAT cases.

