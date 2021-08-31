LeBron James tweets details of his 2nd book, "We Are Family," shares release date and availability on Twitter

NBA superstar LeBron James excitedly shared details of his second novel titled, "We Are Family," via his personal Twitter account on Monday.

The LA Lakers forward revealed that his latest published work will be available on Tuesday as he retweeted posts from the LeBron James Family Foundation and Associated Press writer Tim Reynolds.

LeBron James' second book - We Are Family - comes out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iqpoo7kcyN — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 30, 2021

LeBron James and Andrea Williams on "We Are Family" novel

LeBron James co-authored “We Are Family” with acclaimed author and journalist Andrea Williams. The book is a follow-up to LeBron James' #1 New York Times bestselling book, “I PROMISE,” which came out in August of last year.

During the press release for “We Are Family,” James talked about what he hopes the book will accomplish.

“Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about,” James said. “WE ARE FAMILY shows how an unlikely group of kids comes together to chase their dreams, despite having the odds stacked against them. It’s an important story of family, purpose, and perseverance in the face of adversity that I hope inspires everyone who reads it to never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”

Here is an overview of the book from publisher HarperCollins Children’s Books:

"Drawing inspiration from his own life and the lives of the students at his I Promise School, LeBron James has crafted a fun and inspirational story about a determined group of middle schoolers and their quest to save their basketball season. Filled with grit, perseverance and heart, Jayden, Tamika, Chris, Anthony, and Dex team up to save their beloved Hoop Group and get back on the court.”

On the basketball court, LeBron James has always been known to treat his teammates, coaches and staff like family. As a youngster, he was taught to value his teammates. He learned how a team can achieve great success by playing together, which is a similar theme that seems to play out in the book.

It’s why the four-time MVP seeks out the best shot available every time he is on the court, knowing that he can’t win a game or a championship without his teammates.

James’ second novel is available for purchase starting tomorrow, August 31, 2020, and is reasonably priced at $17.99. A purchase link to the publisher’s website can be found here.

