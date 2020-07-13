LeBron James tweets out 'FreeWoj' following ESPN reporter's suspension

LeBron James tweets out his support for suspended star ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron is the latest in a line of several players and fans to tweet #FreeWoj

LeBron James in action vs Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James is probably the biggest name in USA sports today. If there is something he has to say about, then it's probably worth a thousand retweets just by virtue of it being from him. He usually talks about his team, his performances and his family on social media, leaving the ideas of pop culture and NBA fandom aside.

LeBron James shows support for Adrian Wojnarowski

But LeBron James has revealed himself as a man of the people by tweeting out his support for ESPN's star reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj fell into hot water recently after sending out an expletive-filled email to Senator Hawley, who had proposed that NBA players should wear pro-military, pro-law enforcement slogans on their jerseys. ESPN took the decision to suspend him for an indefinite period in response.

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

LeBron James understandably doesn't have much fondness for law enforcement personnel, as reflected by his 'I Can't Breathe' post in response to the George Floyd incident in March. Senator Hawley has been viewed as a thorn in Missouri voters' flesh by many state residents.

Giannis guards LeBron James: 69th NBA All-Star Game

Hawley's open letter to Adam Silver about the NBA's stance on China has been viewed as a publicity stunt by many. NBA followers on Twitter have since used the hashtag #FreeWoj, with multiple players tweeting out their support for the immensely popular journalist. From fans to players, everyone seems to be talking about this.

Understandably, a lot of NBA players have taken Woj's side on this debate. LeBron James is just the latest among them, but obviously his voice matters a lot more than that of most others.

Several tweets have gone viral including one by LA Clippers’ shooting guard and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams who also tweeted #FreeWoj.

