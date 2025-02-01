LeBron James uplifts Bronny James' spirit with 5 words & son's dunking highlight reel on IG

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continued their strong stretch of play into a matchup versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The Lakers cruised past the Wizards 134-96, with a large deficit in the fourth quarter, allowing JJ Redick to give some of his G League players some burn.

Among his reserves was LeBron's son and budding G League star, Bronny James. Bronny has suffered in several prior NBA appearances for the Lakers but has strung together solid performances for the South Bay Lakers. He battled through a tough shooting night, scoring five points on 1 of 6 shooting, but grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and forced a steal on the defensive end.

On Friday, LeBron reposted a clip of Bronny's G League highlights to his Instagram, hoping to uplift his son, who is working to carve his own path in the NBA.

"The movie has just begun," LeBron posted to his Instagram story with a king emoji.

Image Credits: Via @kingjames on Instagram

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers in their victory over Washington, scoring a team-high 24 points on 9 of 19 shooting with a game-high 11 assists in a double-double effort.

LeBron James Jr. received MVP chants from Wizards fans

Bronny James has the highest expectations of any NBA rookie this season, strictly due to the name on the back of his jersey. Though his appearances in Lakers' regular season games hasn't lived up to such expectations, James is building confidence in the G League as he finds his feet in professional basketball.

In 10 games with the South Bay Lakers, James is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, helping him establish confidence.

On Thursday night, that confidence appeared to take a hit as James stepped to the line for two free throws with time winding down. He was met with 'MVP' chants from the hostile crowd, leading up to burying his free-throw attempt.

It's uncertain if he was laughing it off or was more frustrated with the crowd.

James is working to adjust to the speed of the professional level at 20, but has struggled in each of his NBA appearances, compared to the G League, where Bronny is comfortable and establishing rhythm.

