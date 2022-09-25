Lebron James and other USA athletes illustrate the "Mamba Mentality" of Kobe Bryant during their redemption game against Spain in the 2008 Olympics

The 2008 "Redeem Team" is one of the most storied teams in the history of USA men's basketball and it had Kobe Bryant as its leader.

On the heels of the 2004 Team USA's disappointing third-place finish at the Olympics, the program sought to return to its former glory. With coach Mike Krzyzewski taking the reigns, the program tapped Bryant to lead the locker room.

As one of the fiercest competitors ever, Bryant seemed like a natural fit as the program looked to win gold once more. With the leadership duo of Bryant in the locker room and Krzyzewski on the bench, the 2008 "Redeem Team" won gold once more.

Ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary about the "Redeem Team," several of Bryant's teammates spoke about his fierce competitiveness.

"Kobe said, 'I'm running through Pau's f****g chest.' Man, you trippin. That's your teammate. You ain't about to do that." - LeBron James

"He was like, 'No, he ain't my teammate right now. F**k him. Get up." - Carmelo Anthony

The pair were of course referencing Bryant's LA Lakers teammate Pau Gasol. The duo of Bryant and Gasol had then recently completed their first season together. Gasol was traded to the Lakers from the Memphis Grizzlies. With Gasol playing for Spain, Bryant made it clear he wasn't going to pull any punches on his new teammate.

Leading the squad helped Kobe Bryant cement his place as the locker room leader. The following season, with the LA Lakers, Bryant and Pau Gasol captured the NBA title. For both, the opportunity to play for their countries helped them evolve as players.

After the "Redeem Team" won all five of its group games, the No. 1 seeded Team USA met Australia in the first round. USA won the contest and met Argentina in the semifinals, where they captured another dominant win. In the finals, Bryant and the U.S. met Gasol and Spain in a highly anticipated showdown.Team USA won gold.

With the team's mission a success, the storied basketball program returned to its former glory. Since then, the program has continued its winning ways, capturing gold in every subsequent Olympics.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below, and be sure to watch it when the it is released Oct. 7:

