  "LeBron James wants that Saudi money": Fans react as Lakers star assembles investors for bold new basketball league to rival NBA

"LeBron James wants that Saudi money": Fans react as Lakers star assembles investors for bold new basketball league to rival NBA

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:03 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty

LA Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly planning to start a basketball league, which could compete with the NBA. Reports surfaced that James and businessman Maverick Carter are putting together a group of investors for a new league, which they are planning to launch in 2026.

On a clip of "The Hoop Collective" podcast shared by ESPN Podcasts on X on Wednesday, NBA insiders Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon discussed James' idea.

"They're planning a certain group of investors, a classic business, to create a league that would somehow also compete with the NBA," Windhorst said. "They don't want it to be a US league, they want it to have a European flavor, so to speak."
Fans on X have mixed reactions to the news.

"LeBron wants that Saudi money," one fan tweeted.
"Bron to Adam Silver 😭😭😭 ," another fan posted.
Others praised the news, saying that a brand new league could be interesting. Meanwhile, there are some fans who speculated that this is LeBron James' preparation for his retirement.

A Bloomberg report earlier this year said that Carter was the adviser to a group of investors seeking to raise $5 billion to form a new league. According to Reuters, the investors include Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Singaporean government and a Macau casino operator.

LeBron James and his business partner met with a top European agent

Speculations about a new basketball league were fueled in July as LeBron James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter met with a top agent. Misko Raznatovic, described by Eurohoops as the biggest agent in Europe, had a meeting with James and Carter in France.

Raznatovic, who is also the European agent of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, shared a couple of photos on Instagram on July 26 and wrote:

"The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!"

Heading into his 23rd NBA season in 2025-26, James' future has also created a buzz. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has not addressed retirement rumors directly, prompting many fans to speculate that next season might be his last.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
