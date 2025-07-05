"LeBron James to Warriors confirmed" - NBA fans go wild as Steph Curry lauds Lakers star's golf grind amid Warriors trade buzz

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry welcomed LeBron James to golf as the LA Lakers star shared his progress in playing the sport.

On Friday, James posted four clips on Instagram of him playing golf. The 21-time NBA All-Star wrote that he is just on his second day of playing the sport. While he acknowledged that there is much to improve in his swing, he expressed excitement in golf.

The post caught the attention of Curry, who is an avid golfer, most notably winning the 2023 American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

"Welcome. We've been waiting for you 🙌," Curry wrote.

Curry's six-word response on James' post also piqued the interest of fans, who speculated a team-up of arguably two of the league's biggest superstars. James and Curry had legendary battles in the NBA Finals during the 2010s.

"LeBron to Warriors confirmed," one fan commented.

"Curry to the Lakers or LeBron to the Warriors," another fan wrote.

"Can't wait to see both of you suit up in the same jersey!" a fan said.

Other fans speculated on the near retirement of James, who will turn 41 in December.

"Bron saying 🥷🏾 carefree 😭 yeah bro it's almost over," a fan wrote.

"A cigar in hand, a golf club, a perfect swing. We are nearing the end 🥺," another fan commented.

"This that I'm getting ready for retirement sport😂," one fan wrote.

James opted into his $52.6 million player option in 2025-26 and will appear in his 23rd NBA season. However, there are rumors that he would ask for a trade as his agent, Rich Paul, said that James is "closely monitoring" the Lakers' offseason moves.

Many other NBA players have expressed a liking to golf, including legends Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Dwayne Wade.

LeBron James shuts down Cavaliers homecoming amid buzz

Speculations that LeBron James will finish his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers grew Friday as the four-time NBA champion was spotted in the Cavaliers' training facility.

On Friday, HoopsCentral reshared a photo of James with Cavs Summer League rookie Denver Jones. The tweet re-ignited rumors of James' return to the team that drafted him. However, he bluntly dismissed the speculations.

"And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!" James tweeted.

Rich Paul said that four teams have contacted him about wanting to trade for James. However, Paul admitted that nothing serious has materialized. James holds a no-trade clause in his contract.

Pressure is mounting on Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka to build a championship roster and maximize what could be the NBA legend's final season.

