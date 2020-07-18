LeBron James watches on as Dwight Howard imitates 4-time MVP's most vocal fan Shannon Sharpe

NBA players have been seen resorting to different ways to amuse themselves in the Orlando bubble. The LA Lakers are one of the teams whose camaraderie between teammates has been well documented on social media in recent days.

A recent video has emerged where Lakers center Dwight Howard is seen imitating Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe on his Instagram live, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James watch on. Shannon Sharpe is notably a long time admirer of LeBron James. You can check out the video clip here -

Dwight Howard impersonating Shannon Sharpe to LeBron & AD on his Instagram live 😂 pic.twitter.com/aFMhjebNTU — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) July 18, 2020

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship. They were having a brilliant run in the competition until it was halted by the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both LeBron James and last off-season's acquisition, power forward Anthony Davis, have been the driving force behind the LA Lakers' success. Head coach Frank Vogel has played an important role in making the LA Lakers a defensively solid team.

Since entering the bubble, a few NBA players had disclosed how the amenities provided by the organization were not up to the mark. Whether it was the food being served or the size of the hotel rooms, the players did not shy away from posting it on social media.

However, one can safely assume that the tournament moving to the Orlando bubble has come as a blessing in disguise for LeBron James.

LA Lakers star Quinn Cook speaks about teammate LeBron James

Any activity that LeBron James does or is a part of goes viral on social media, or gets attention otherwise instantly.

James was ranked by ESPN as the second-most well-known athlete on the planet, and he has more social media followers and engagement than any other basketball player by a significant margin.

It is the first time in a few years that he is not being followed by star-struck fans or journalists looking to ask a barrage of questions.

His teammate guard Quinn Cook was quoted saying-

He’s pretty much been the same ‘Bron here that he’s always been. Very outgoing, speaks to everybody, not just his team. Speaks to everybody in the league. Security guards, everybody,”

Head coach Frank Vogel also spoke about how LeBron James was acting in the NBA bubble. He said -

A lot of players are grabbing dinners and going back up to their rooms, and LeBron is sitting down there with his teammates. I think he really enjoys our group, both his teammates, the support staff, our coaching staff, and I commend him like I said. For someone of that stature to have that mentality of being one of the guys.

It is pretty evident from the clip and Vogel's comments that LeBron James is liking life in the NBA bubble. He is getting to interact with his teammates and play basketball, something he is really good at, without a lot of attention.

