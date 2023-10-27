LeBron James wears $61,500 Rolex Day-Date watch in post-game press conference after Suns-Lakers

LeBron James' love for expensive watches is evident. The LA Lakers star has spent handsomely on collecting a variety of timepieces from various brands. He's often seen sporting a different watch almost every time, whether it's paired with his pre and post-game fits or any other public appearance.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader appeared during the Lakers' post-game press conference on Thursday after their 100-95 win over the Suns and James wore a Rolex 'Day-Date Puzzle Dial' watch.

According to IFL Watches, the timepiece is worth $61,500. The watch displays the following words: happy, eternity, gratitude, peace, faith, love and hope. The watch has 31 emojis in place of the date display. Here's the video of LeBron's post-game press conference where he's seen sporting the watch:

'King James' has been making a lot of fashion statements lately. Ahead of Tuesday's opening night contest of the 2023-24 NBA season against the Nuggets, James donned a $28,000 Louis Vuitton outfit with a $1100 speedy bag from the Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams.

LeBron James powers the Lakers through the Suns in the clutch

LeBron James has begun his 21st NBA season with a bang. Although he couldn't lead the LA Lakers to an opening night win against the Denver Nuggets that ended in a 117-109 road loss, James had 21 points (team-high), eight rebounds and five assists against the reigning champions. He was on a minutes restriction, playing only 29 minutes.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that would be the rotation structure for James in the regular season. However, he had to alter those plans as the Lakers stared at the possibility of a second consecutive loss to open the season. They entered the final frame of the contest down 12 points. It would've been an embarrassing loss as the Suns were shorthanded, playing without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

However, James took over down the stretch, playing for the entire fourth quarter. He scored 10 of his 21 points in the final frame. James also had three rebounds, two assists and a crucial steal in that period.

He made two clutch plays with 1:30 left to give LA a four-point lead, which swayed the game in their favor. The teams were tied 91-91 before James successfully drove downhill on consecutive possessions.

The Lakers remain reliant on LeBron James, who turns 39 on December 30. The new-look roster seems to have glaring chemistry issues to begin the year. However, unlike the previous two seasons, the pieces fit, so there is optimism that LA can resolve its issues as the season progresses.