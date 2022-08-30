"Kendrick Lamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother!" - LeBron James extends gratitude to legendary rapper Kendrick Lamar and city of Vancouver

LeBron James seems to be having an entertaining summer. So far he has traveled for a lot of games and now a Kendrick Lamar concert.

James went viral for breaking out in a few dance moves, clad in a monochrome white outfit – while attending Lamar's concert in Vancouver. His wife Savannah James broke out with a few moves as well. The song the James family was grooving to is none other than Lamar’s ‘Family Ties,’ featuring Baby Keem.

LeBron James recently agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million. According to ESPN, this will make him the highest-paid player in NBA history. A player entering his 20th season getting an extension of this magnitude speaks volumes about the effort put in to stay at the top of his game.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾🤎 Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!🏾🤎 Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑

LeBron James took to his Twitter account after the trip to Vancouver to be appreciative of the time he spent there.

“Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!” tweeted James.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom LeBron got MVP Chants at Kendrick Lamar’s concert LeBron got MVP Chants at Kendrick Lamar’s concert 👑 https://t.co/yuFiPsrRYN

LeBron James and Kendrick Lamar have established a strong relationship over the years, ever since James set foot in LA. He invited Kendrick Lamar to the Lakers facility back in 2018, who came in and spent some time with the team at the practice facility. James has been very supportive of Kendrick Lamar in the past as well, showing love whenever he drops new music.

LeBron James showing no signs of slowing down with 20th season nearing

LeBron James is an exceptional athlete who has given his all to the NBA for almost two decades now. The 2021-22 season was James’ 19th season in the league, where he put up his second-highest scoring average so far. He played 56 games last season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting an efficient 52.4% from the field.

While what James is doing seems unreal to most people, his friend and fellow NBA player Chris Paul doesn’t find it surprising. Paul was asked about James’ greatness despite his age on JJ Redick’s podcast “The Old Man & the Three,” and said:

“I’m not surprised by it, because I know how he trains; I know his discipline. You know what I mean? Like all that stuff y’all seeing ain’t going away no time soon.

“Once you find something that, you know what I mean, that works – and you know that getting a little older or what not, it doesn’t matter. Then yeah, Bron ain’t slowing down no time soon. So, everybody be cool.”

LeBron James will enter year twenty with a better shot at the title than the previous season, given a revamped roster with young legs. Defense was a major problem last season, and the changes on the roster seem to address that gap. It will be interesting to see what kind of season James is able to produce this time around.

