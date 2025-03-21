LeBron James’ wife Savannah drops 2-word reaction to latest pic with celebrity stylist

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, was among the many who attended celebrity stylist Casey “Icon” Billingsley’s birthday celebration. Billingsley expressed his gratitude by sharing photos with each guest on Instagram.

Savannah reshared the post and added a two-word caption to show love for her stylist.

“My Stiiiiinnkkk!!!” Savannah captioned her story.

Credits: Instagram (@mrs_savannahrj)

Based on Billingsley’s social media posts, the event appeared to have an "all-black" dress code. Savannah rocked black leather pants, a matching leather coat, and a tucked-in top that completed her look.

Billingsley and Savannah met in 2021 through a mutual friend.

“When I first started working with her, it was like she was literally taking steps out of her cocoon,” Icon said about his relationship with Savannah in an interview with WWD in 2023.

Billingsley styled Savannah in a Schiaparelli pinstripe suit for the historic night her husband became the NBA’s leading scorer. He also helped curate her all-black catsuit for the Milan Fashion Week.

LeBron James’ wife Savannah recently matched outfits with Zhuri

Zhuri, Savannah, and LeBron James were spotted courtside at the Golden 1 Center to support Bryce James as Sierra Canyon faced off against Lincoln in the State Championship final. While the spotlight was on LeBron’s middle child, the James family also drew attention — especially Savannah and Zhuri with their matching outfits.

The family arrived during the pre-game shootaround with LeBron dressed in an all-grey sweatsuit and a blue cap. Meanwhile, Savannah and Zhuri coordinated with matching pink sweatsuits.

Their presence may have brought a bit of luck as Bryce contributed to Sierra Canyon’s 58-53 victory over the Stockton-based school. He recorded 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, helping his team lift its first state title since 2019.

