LeBron James' wife, Savannah, dropped a wholesome reaction to her daughter Zhuri's simple but heartfelt present for her mom. The 38-year-old took to Instagram stories to show the fans what the youngest child of the James household presented.

Zhuri's simple present was fresh flowers in a vase, and Savannah was elated. She captioned the story"

"Thoughtful gifts from Zhuri"

LeBron James' wife Savannah drops wholesome 4-word response to daughter Zhuri's thoughtful gesture

The gesture comes on the back of a special and adorable date between Zhuri and James that did the rounds a few weeks ago. Their sports car outing across the city and dinner had social media in a buzz. The 40-year-old and Zhuri were seen in having a good time with the Lakers star, later taking to social media to share snippets from their fun time together.

LeBron James' youngest daughter, Zhuri and Savannah James showed their moves in Korea

Earlier this year, LeBJames' wife, Savannah, and Zhuri showcased their dance moves in Korea. The mother-daughter duo were seen grooving to Earth, Wind, and Fire's 'Let's Groove'.

Zhuri was seen rocking a sweatshirt and baggy jeans, while Savannah had a maroon loose-fitting sweatshirt and light yellow pants as they broke out the moves. The clip sees the two with coordinated moves and smiles, with Savannah captioning the post:

"In Korea getting our boogie on🫰🏾🫶🏾"

Meanwhile, superstar dad James is all set to lead the LA Lakers to the playoffs after the Purple and Gold finished the regular season as the third seed. They open their first round of the playoffs against the sixth-seated Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Apr. 19. Only time will tell if he and LA can make a deep playoff run. LA last won the championship in 2020 and made the WCF under Darvin Ham two seasons ago.

