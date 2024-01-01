LeBron James' wife Savannah James comically hints at her low-key New Year’s Eve plans

While Savannah James is married to the billionaire LeBron James, she has implied that her New Year's Eve plans would be simple. Despite being well-off in her own right with a net worth of $100 million, she humorously shared on Instagram that instead of engaging in festivities, she might simply be in bed.

Savannah James posted an Instagram Reel on her Instagram story featuring a meme of a young girl laughing in response to inquiries about her New Year's Eve party plans.

She then shared her own caption:

“Happy New Year’s Eve! Be safe out there.”



In recent years, Savannah and LeBron James have shared simple celebrations for the New Year.

Last year, Savannah shared a video on her Instagram story, where LeBron was seen playing Madden. The video showed LeBron intensely focused on the game, and Savannah was heard laughing in the background.

“This how you making me bring in the new year?" Savannah asked her husband in the video.

LeBron James responded:

"Playing Madden? I mean listen, I've been in Atlanta all weekend, I had my birthday celebration, I had a basketball game. We celebrated my birthday with you, mom... the Ohio State crushing loss, so I gotta get it done."

LeBron James' LA Lakers end 2023 with back-to-back losses

LeBron James and the LA Lakers capped the year 2023 with a pair of losses.

On LeBron James' birthday on Saturday, the LA Lakers suffered a 108-106 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss was particularly disheartening as LeBron made a go-ahead shot that could have tied the game, but upon review, it was determined to be a two-pointer.

“It’s an obvious three. My foot was behind the line,” James told reporters postgame. “I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor. There’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

“It’s super frustrating in the sense of, ‘What the hell we got replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong?”

On Sunday, the Lakers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-109. LeBron ended the year with a 34-point, five-rebound, eight-assist performance.

The Lakers ended the year with a 17-17 record, good for ninth place in the stacked Western Conference.

They will face the Miami Heat in their first game of 2024 on Wednesday.