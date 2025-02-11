LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 1-word reaction to Anne Hathaway's meme plotting to stay snatched

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, showed off her playful side this week on social media. James shared a comical reaction to an Anne Hathaway meme that was related to remaining youthful.

On Monday, Savannah shared a meme of Hathaway diligently staring at a computer screen as she pondered her next step on her Instagram story. The image was accompanied by the following text:

"Planning how I am going to stay snatched at 65," the meme read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hilarious meme obviously resonated with James, who reacted with a succinct one-word response.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Because.... 🧐😂"

S. James reacts to Anna Hathaway meme on social media. Photo Credits: @mrs_savannahrj Instagram)

Savannah's response was followed by the face with a monocle emoji and tears of laughter emoji, apparently showing that she could relate to the issue.

Trending

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was spotted in the crowd at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. She was sporting a green sweater on the occasion, showing her support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

LeBron James recently turned 40 years old and Savannah is a couple of years younger than the NBA superstar, but the celebrity couple remains vibrant and youthful. "King James" is known for his regimented workout routine and strict eating habits, and Savannah likely has a similar program in place for herself.

Over the years, Savannah has built a massive following on Instagram, accumulating over 2.5 million followers. She regularly posts content related to sports, entertainment, fashion and culture, her family and her business ventures.

Savannah James refers to her husband LeBron James as her "bestie" in a wholesome Christmas video

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch a game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

In a recent video that was post by "Uninterpreted," Savannah and LeBron James provided some insight into what takes place on Christmas day at the James household. They spoke about their family routine and even shared a witty Christmas joke, with both of them mentioning how the reindeers always leave a mess on their floor.

When Savannah learned about the uncanny coincidence that both of them had come up with the same joke, she could only smile.

"That's my bestie," Savannah James said into the camera.

Savannah James first met her husband when she was in high school as a 16-year-old. The couple married in September 2013 and now have three children together, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri Nova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback