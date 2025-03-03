  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 4-word reaction as Zhuri James plays volleyball with their pet dog

LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 4-word reaction as Zhuri James plays volleyball with their pet dog

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Mar 03, 2025 13:02 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 4-word reaction as Zhuri James plays volleyball with their pet dog

LA Lakers legend LeBron James' children are making their mark in sports of their choosing. His sons, Bronny and Bryce, are following in his footsteps on the basketball court. However, daughter Zhuri is carving her own path and playing volleyball instead.

On Sunday, Zhuri James was featured in a social media post by her mother, Savannah, who posted a video of her playing with their pet French bulldog, Indigo Sky, accompanied by a simple caption.

“Her volleyball practice partner,” she wrote.
Savannah James IG Story/Instagram
Savannah James IG Story/Instagram

Zhuri James has made her parents proud with her volleyball journey. She made news when she chose to wear the No. 6 jersey, a nod to LeBron James’ iconic number during his time with the Miami Heat and Team USA.

"King James" showed his support when he expressed his excitement and pride on Instagram. He shared photos of Zhuri in her volleyball uniform and wished her the best of luck in the upcoming season.

Savannah James wasn't left out. She also showed her support when she reposted LeBron's post on her Instagram story, accompanied by joyful emojis. She also mentioned on her podcast, "Everybody’s Crazy," that she hopes to see all her kids in the Olympics one day.

When LeBron James opened up about his wife Savannah James

LeBron James was cast in the Netflix docuseries "Starting 5." During an episode, the couple opened up about basketball and their family, where James made a heartfelt admission about Savannah.

LeBron and his wife Savannah Brinson watch Bronny James participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Source: Imagn
LeBron and his wife Savannah Brinson watch Bronny James participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Source: Imagn
"When you get older and you really start to dial in on the [expletive] that's really important," James said. "You really understand what the true meaning of a partner is. You really, truly understand what family really, truly means.
"Then, your eyes, you're able to see more. I wouldn't be who I am. I wouldn't have the career that I've had. I wouldn't be who I am without her."

LeBron James and Savannah are one of the NBA's most renowned power couples. Their love has spanned from James' time in high school to date and has seen them pull their support for each other as well as their growing family.

