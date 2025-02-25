LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to daughter Zhuri's sketching skills

Savannah James, wife of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, proudly shared a photo that showcased her daughter Zhuri’s artistic abilities. She revealed to be in awe of the 10-year-old’s impressive progress in sketching.

On Monday, Savannah took to her Instagram story, to share Zhuri’s sketches along with the caption:

“Zhuri with the growth.”

Credits: Instagram (@mrs_savannahrj)

Savannah and LeBron frequently share photos and clips that celebrate their children’s achievements. The couple often praises Bronny and Bryce for their respective basketball careers.

Similarly, the James family regularly posts about Zhuri’s budding volleyball career on their social media. Beyond that, the family showcases her playful side, capturing moments like her imitating her father or breaking into a dance.

With basketball keeping the three men in the family busy, Zhuri and Savannah have been able to enjoy each other's company.

Savannah James and Zhuri enjoyed a trip to South Korea

Earlier in January, Savannah James and Zhuri made their journey to South Korea for a business trip mixed with pleasure. Savannah has been teasing a skincare line, and it looked like the trip was for it. Donning lab coats, masks and protective hair caps, the mother and daughter duo were at a production unit.

Savannah also included clips of them enjoying the local cuisine and exploring Seoul.

"Back at it with my first 24 in Korea… We’re getting closer,” she captioned the video.

In addition, another video featured the duo dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “Let’s Groove”. This performance instantly went viral on social media and left users in awe.

“In Korea getting our boogie on,” Savannah wrote.

It was no surprise that Savannah James and Zhuri found time to film another dance video. The two—along with the boys—have created several TikTok dance videos in the past.

Savannah's previous popular video was uploaded on Christmas and featured her joining in the trend of dancing to "sweetener by Ariana Grande" with Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron and Bronny are absent from the video because they were in San Francisco where the Lakers were hosted by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the Christmas Day battle. Fortunately, the two were able to make most of their trip away from family, securing a 115-113 victory.

