LeBron James' wife Savannah reacted wholesomely to her son Bronny James's solid piece of advice to his younger brother, Bryce. The 20-year-old, coming off a career-high in points in the LA Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, outlined the importance of being in the NBA and the challenge it was for the rest of the players trying to make the cut.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Bronny revealed how his approach and motivating Bryce changed over the years.

"When we were younger, the main thing I'd like to push to him just was having fun, playing your game, being confident in yourself. But yeah, I think as I became a senior, and he's a senior now, to just have that mindset of working because there's a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot and you can't take that for granted. So yeah, just keep working."

In agreement with her son's advice to his sibling was Savannah as she dropped an emoji-filled response to a post quoting Bronny on Instagram.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops heartfelt reaction after Bronny James offers advice to younger brother Bryce

Bronny James scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, along with three rebounds and five assists. His field day made him the youngest rookie since Magic Johnson to record at least 17 points and five assists on 70% shooting, making him the youngest player to do so in Lakers history.

Savannah James makes feelings clear on LeBron James, Bronny James, and Stephen A. Smith drama

There was ample drama earlier this season featuring LeBron James, Bronny James, and Stephen A. Smith after the 4x NBA champion made headlines for his animated conversation with the ESPN analyst. Earlier, Savannah took to Instagram to make her feelings clear on the issue with a quiet shot at Smith.

"Mean what you say, and say what you mean 💕🫶🏾”

Bronny has had a tough start to his rookie season, though he later looked more comfortable with a string of good performances in the G League. These efforts translated to an all-around performance against the Bucks. As for Savannah, there is no doubt that the mother of three always has her son's back, as the subtle dig at Smith showed.

