LeBron James’ wife Savannah James drops heartfelt reaction on Bryce James’ spectacular highlight reel 

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, doesn't fail to show love for her kids' achievements. It was Bryce James' turn on Thursday as Savannah gave him a shoutout after a spectacular edit of the Sierra Canyon High School senior's top plays emerged online. The Lakers star's spouse took to Instagram to repost that video with an emoji-filled heartfelt reaction.

Savannah's IG story for Bryce

Here's the video:

Bryce James is next in line for the James family to pursue basketball professionally. He's committed to Arizona next season. Bryce will be eligible for the NBA in 2026 when LeBron James turns 42 and his elder brother, Bronny James, will enter his third year in the league. He's widely touted as a better prospect than Bronny at this age for his 3-point shooting and size. Bryce is also an athletic wing like his father, LeBron James.

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shared a special message for Bryce James after Arizona decision

Bryce James took a different route than his brother, Bronny James, regarding their college choices. Bronny stayed in LA and close to home by opting to go to USC. Meanwhile, Bryce will take his talents to Arizona. LeBron James and Savannah James were both seemingly on board with his decision.

Savannah shared a special message for Bryce on Instagram in January, saying:

"So proud of you @_justbryce!! Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey! Bear Down!"

LeBron and Savannah have been vocal about letting their kids decide their future and have doubled down on it with Bronny and Bryce's choices in their young basketball career.

Here's what Savannah said in November about being involved in her kids' lives:

"I do be in my kid's business, just a little bit. I want my kids to learn in real time. I want them to know when they're doing something right and I want them to know when they're doing something wrong."

LeBron James and Savannah James have been the ideal role models for other parents because of how they have brought up their kids. Bronny and Bryce James have portrayed this perfectly in their young careers with their humble nature.

