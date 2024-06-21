LeBron James' wife Savannah James excites fans with new project tease days after abruptly ending podcast series 

Shortly after her podcast came to an end, LeBron James' wife Savannah is already moving into her next venture. She has teased a new project with her former co-host on social media.

For a brief time, Savannah James had a podcast where she would give life advice. While it was short-lived, it paved the way for something new. Still alongside April McDaniel, the two seem ready to launch a fresh project.

McDaniel posted pictures of her and Savannah James on Instagram and discussed expanding in the caption. She also tagged a new account called "Let it Break." The page only has one post, and it's of the logo.

There is no telling what this new project could be. However, based on how their last venture went, fans look forward to whatever it is.

Over the past two months, James and McDaniel released nine episodes of "Everybody's Crazy." In this short run, they managed to rack up nearly 20,000 subscribers on YouTube.

LeBron James’ wife Savannah has received a lot of positive feedback for her new venture. Among those to give her a shoutout was the LA Lakers star.

Since they got together in high school, LeBron and Savannah have always been extremely supportive of one another. The NBA icon took to social media to share his thoughts on the launch of “Let it Break.” LeBron is extremely proud of his wife for this project and is excited for the community they are going to build.

So far, all that has been said about LeBron James’ wife Savannah’s new venture is that it will be an uplifting community for women. Patrons will sign up for a membership for “Let It Break,” and in turn will have resources to help them reach their full potential.

In an interview with “Bazaar,” Savannah touched on how important this project is to her. She is happy to still be able to work alongside April McDaniel, and is ready to fully commit to helping other women achieve their goals.

“I’ve done different modalities of therapy and different things for mental health,” Savannah said. “But this is a space that is—not new to me, but I’m ready now to put two feet or 10 toes into [launching Let It Break] in this way.”

While she’s preferred to stay out of the spotlight, LeBron James’ wife Savannah has had a successful career in the business world. Along with working for the family’s foundation, she has also worked as an interior designer.