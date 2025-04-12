LeBron James' wife Savannah James hilariously reflects on 'chaotic' tunnel fit shoot at Lakers arena

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James's wife, Savannah, expressed her thoughts on her tunnel-fit photo shoot at the Lakers arena. On Friday, she shared videos on Instagram of her photoshoot session at the Cypto.com Arena.

She called the experience "chaotic" in the caption of her post:

"This was chaotic."

The first video shows Savannah James walking back and forth into the arena tunnel so the cameraman could capture the perfect tunnel picture. After walking back one time, Savannah makes a funny face and starts skipping her steps to make a joke about her tunnel activities.

The second video shows Savannah's photographer working hard to capture the perfect picture of the "Everybody's Crazy" host. The last entry on the post features a picture of the Lakers star's wife striking a model pose while standing before a wall.

Savannah wore a black top with washed denim jeans. She wore her hair down and completed her look with black heels and a designer handbag.

LeBron James reveals his wife Savannah James gets mad at his bedtime habit

After JJ Redick exited the podcasting world to take on the Lakers head coaching job, LeBron James reached out to NBA legend Steve Nash to fill in the void his current coach left on his podcast.

On the second episode of "Mind the Game," featuring Steve Nash, the Lakers star spoke about his routine in detail. During one segment of the podcast, James revealed that he is used to sleeping early and his wife Savannah, gets mad about it.

"My wife, literally, she is the best ever, she gets mad at me when it's time for me to go to bed. That's how much I love sleep and take care of my body," Bron said (8:07). "Like at about 9 o'clock at night, I'm like, 'What time you going to bed?' And she's like, 'Are you going to sleep?' Yeah, like I am going to bed."

LeBron and Savannah James are among the most popular couples in the basketball world. James and his wife have gone through the ups and downs of the Lakers star's career together.

Savannah shares three children with the Akron native. Her oldest child, Bronny James, plays alongside his father on the Lakers squad. Her second son, Bryce James, committed to Arizona in January and will be pursuing college basketball there next season. The couple's youngest child, Zhuri, is still on her pre-high school journey.

