LeBron James' wife Savannah James honors her mother with throwback childhood picture on Mother's Day

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, went on social media to pay tribute to her mom on Mother's Day. On Sunday, Savannah posted a throwback childhood photo of her and her mom, Jennifer Brinson, on her Instagram story.

She also added the caption:

"Since she don't take pictures," Savannah wrote. "Love you Mom."

Savannah James' Instagram Stories

In the photo, Savannah's mom wore a white turtleneck sweater, while a young Savannah wore an adorable white and red top along with a red bow on her head.

Apart from greeting her mom on Mother's Day, Savannah James also sent love to other women on Instagram who are struggling with anything related to motherhood.

Savannah reposted an infographic uploaded by MyBrownBox. The post basically sends love to the women who have a tough time during Mother's Day.

Savannah James' Instagram Stories

Savannah is the youngest of the five children of JK and Jennifer Brinson, who was a nurse.

“If they had something going on at home, or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors,” Savannah told Cleveland Magazine in 2017.

LeBron James' son Bryce greets Savannah James on Mother's Day

While Savannah James greeted her own mom on social media for Mother's Day, Savannah is also a mother of three. With that in mind, one of her and LeBron James' kids went on social media to greet their queen.

Bryce James, Savannah and LeBron James' second son, went on Instagram to post a picture of himself standing back-to-back with his mom. The mother-son duo wore matching Arizona Wildcats varsity jackets. Bryce then matched the photo with a short and sweet message to Savannah.

"Happy Mother's Day to my day 1. Love you," Bryce wrote.

Bryce James' Instagram Stories

As of April, Bryce James officially signed with Arizona and is expected to make his NCAA debut this season.

It remains to be seen whether Bryce will be able to join his brother, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, and father in the NBA. Bryce is a three-star prospect ranked 258th nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

