LeBron James and wife Savannah James hype daughter Zhuri's volleyball matchup while son Bronny James impresses at draft combine

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, attended the volleyball game of their youngest child, Zhuri Nova James. Savannah recorded her daughter playing the sport with intense passion and posted her on an Instagram story later.

"She is working out there!!!" wrote Savannah on her Instagram story.

In the video, Zhuri can be seen making a serve to start play. Although LeBron James was not seen in the video, he could be heard in the background. Zhuri's four-time NBA champion father hyped her up from the sidelines as she made the serve.

"Let's step into it baby... good job babygirl!" said Bron.

As Zhuri served the ball, it went past the net to her opponent's half, who made a great receive. They kept the ball for two possessions before sending it flying towards Zhuri. The youngest member of the James crew pulled off a spectacular receive to keep the ball alive, and her teammate sent the ball over the net.

Zhuri's opponents tried to receive and send back the ball once again but fumbled the opportunity and lost a point. Bron and Savannah were hyped after Zhuri's team scored a point and cheered their cherished daughter from the sidelines.

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, impresses at the NBA Draft combine

Despite many people doubting his potential, LeBron James' oldest son and USC Trojans star Brronny James shined brightly at the NBA Combine. He impressed those in attendance at WinTrust Arena in many areas, especially in shooting and dribbling.

The Trojans star went 19-of-25 in the three-point shooting drill, ending Monday in second place overall. Bronny was also exceptional in the movement shooting drills, full-court dribbling drills and finishing drills.

Since his decision to enter the draft went public, many thought it'd be best for him to return to college for one more year. However, he has proven many of them incorrect with his recent action at the Combine.

It is not the first time the NBA executive has seen Bronny showcase his talents. LeBron James' son also played in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, which was full of NBA executives. He delivered a great performance in that competition, impressing everyone present in the arena.

However, Bronny missed five months of action after he suffered a serious cardiac arrest during a game earlier this season. He went into cardiac arrest on July 24 due to a congenital heart defect, but he recovered successfully.