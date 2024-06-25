LeBron James' wife Savannah James approves of the LA Lakers hiring JJ Redick as their head coach. The wife of the 4x NBA champion was one of the 200k fans who liked the team's social media post announcing the 40-year-old as the new HC of the decorated franchise. Redick's hire was made official with a press conference at the team's practice facility on Monday, with GM Rob Pelinka and the former sharpshooter taking the floor for announcement and questions.

While James is yet to respond to the Lakers' hire, Savannah had liked the team's crisp announcement post on Instagram.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James likes Lakers' post announcing JJ Redick as their head coach

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hiring Redick is perhaps one of the boldest moves the front office has made, considering that the 15-year NBA veteran has no prior experience of coaching a side in the league. Their move comes amid pressure to retain James alongside Anthony Davis as their core duo for the foreseeable future. Earlier, it was reported the veteran forward had avoided any kind of actual discussion with the HC search until the news was confirmed last week.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He didn't provide any advice": JJ Redick on discussing the coaching gig with LeBron James

During the press conference, JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka were asked about LeBron James' involvement in the head coach search and the final decision. Redick explained he and James "actively avoided" talking about the role until the Lakers offered him the job.

"He didn’t provide any advice. LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon about 30 minutes after I was offered the job. That was very intentional on both our parts. I knew — I had an understanding that he did not want to be involved in this. For me I didn’t want to go down the path of hypotheticals with someone that I consider a friend and someone that I have a great amount of respect for."

The focus now shifts to James who is expected to decide by the end of the month on his free agency status. He is expected to opt-out and ink a more lucrative deal with LA.

At the time of writing, reports say that the front office is determined to give him a maximum contract that will see them retain his services. Should he indeed re-sign with the Purple and Gold, the LA Lakers will have their core duo of James and Davis intact.