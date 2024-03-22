LeBron James' wife Savannah James loses it over Bryce James' vague music taste

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James always show support to their kids. The two don't have perfect attendance for their sons' games but they are there for them in many ways. They are unquestionably the biggest fans of Bronny and Bryce James regardless of how they perform on the court.

The James family are more than just basketball diehards. They are also quite hilarious when having a downtime. The LA Lakers superstar, his wife and their kids can dish out some mean steps when jiving to music.

Savannah James, though, had quite the reaction when she saw Bryce James listening to what she might call “weird” music. She went on Instagram to share the story of her bewilderment and captioned it with:

“Man wtf is going on?!?!

Appropriately, the stunned comment was followed by several laughing, crying and confused emojis. LeBron James’ wife couldn’t understand why her youngest son lost himself to Lazer Dim 700’s “Awsum” single.

Based on most reviews, the Atlanta rapper’s creations are mostly misses rather than hits. Many commented that it had almost “no flow” and lacked the allure of the most popular rap music. Be that as it may, the Sierra Canyon junior is unquestionably having a blast listening to them.

LeBron James congratulated Bryce James for making it to US junior team minicamps

While Savannah James was quite confused with Bryce James’ music, LeBron James knew exactly how to react to his youngest son’s latest basketball achievement. The Sierra Canyon star was selected to join the US national junior team’s minicamps together with some of the brightest high school players.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar went on Instagram to congratulate the younger James for the accomplishment. “King James” also posted a longer message on IG to toast his son:

“Bro is just getting started”

This early, Bryce James had already been offered scholarships by Ohio State and Duquesne. He is still quite raw but many are already excited about his potential. Some see him as a better prospect than his elder brother James Jr., more popularly known as Bronny James.

With the way LeBron James continues to monitor his progress on the basketball court, the youngest of James’ sons is expected to make bigger strides. Bryce’s music might be a little questionable to some, but only a few doubt his potential.