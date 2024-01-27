Savannah James has been all praise for her children. Whether it's her son shining bright on the basketball court or the adorable daughter Zhuri doing random stuff.

The wife of Lakers star, LeBron James, shared an Instagram story capturing Zhuri doing Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk, that too being laced up in roller skates.

Jhuri showing off her incredible MJ move to mom Savannah (Image via Instagram @mrs_savannahrj)

Fans of the James family were quick to notice this and screen-captured the Instagram story of Savannah James, putting it on their X/Twitter account. An account with the username @NBA4lyf posted the short video hours after the original.

LeBron and Savannah take great joy in their daughter's abilities and accomplishments. Recently, King James posted a video of Zhuri using two French fries as a makeshift spoon to eat another fry. The heartwarming incident occurred during a lunch outing where her comical actions took him by surprise.

Despite Zhuri's unsuccessful attempt to eat the fry, her charm captured her father's affection. This endearing father-daughter moment also touched the hearts of LeBron's 159 million Instagram followers.

Savannah James and family love MJ

It seems like not only Savannah James is proud of her little daughter, but LeBron James would also be delighted to witness his daughter paying tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson, as he is also a fan of the pop sensation.

In a tweet that dates back to Feb. 2011, LeBron expressed his regret at not having the opportunity to meet MJ before his passing, highlighting the incredible impact the artist had.

This tweet from 2011 demonstrates the immense respect and admiration LeBron held for Jackson as both an artist and a global icon. Last year, he was seen enjoying Michael Jackson's 1980 hit "This Place Hotel," further showcasing his appreciation for the musical legend.

In Aug. 2023, LeBron shared a video of himself singing along to the iconic song while driving. This moment occurred just a few months after the Lakers were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

With LeBron embracing Jackson's music and his daughter learning his iconic dance moves, it's clear that the James family continues to be deeply influenced by the pop legend even 15 years after his passing.

