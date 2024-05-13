LeBron James’ wife Savannah James shares daughter Zhuri’s cute gesture for Mother’s Day – “Day Made!”

Lakers star LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is one of the most popular basketball wives in the world. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she shared a cute video of her daughter Zhuri.

Savannah posted a story on her Instagram account featuring her youngest child, Zhuri Nova James, with the caption:

"Day Made!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The youngest member of the James crew dedicated the performance to her mother, expressing her innate love.

Check out the video shared by Savannah James below:

Expand Tweet

Zhuri danced to Meghan Trainor's 'Mom (ft. Kelli Trainor)' lyrics. The song is about a daughter expressing her love for her mother, whom she considers the best mother in the world. While dancing, James' only daughter signaled several times to his mother, letting her know who she was performing for.

Neither Savannah nor James could be seen in the video directly. However, the voice of a laughing male closely resembling Bron can be heard towards the end of the video.

Zhuri is just nine years old but already has a popular social media account. She has about 429,000 followers on Instagram.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, shares unseen photo of her mother

On the occasion of Mother's Day, children all over the world showed gratitude towards their mothers and the James family was no exception.

LeBron James' second son, Bryce James, celebrated the occasion by posting a series of unseen pictures of Savannah James on his Instagram story.

At first, it was a picture featuring a young Bryce and Savannah in the early days of motherhood. Bryce accompanied it with a caption wishing her mother well. He wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day Ma Dukes".

The second picture in the story was of a young Savannah James, probably in her pre-teens. The picture had a very late 1980s to early 1990s vibe to it, with Savannah donning a jean jacket and a retro hairstyle.

Bryce James' Instagram stories for his mother, Savannah

The James family celebrated Mother's Day weekend alongside Bron's mother Gloria James and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Gloria even shared a photo from the gathering on her Instagram, wishing her followers a happy Mother's Day.

All three of James' kids are at different stages of their careers. The elder son, meanwhile, will be headlining the news with the NBA draft around the corner.