LeBron James' wife Savannah James in stitches over son Bronny James' old TikTok memory

Savannah James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, reached deep into the vault on Friday to pull out a classic clip of her son Bronny James from TikTok.

Bronny, who is now 20 years old, recently signed a four-year contract to play alongside his father on the LA Lakers. In the throwback video, he can be seen on his bed as a young boy sharing a wholesome message with his followers. A baby faced Bronny looks directly into the camera and confidently says:

"If you don't like me, that's ok. I like myself"

S. James shares a classic Tik Tok video of Bronny James sharing a message. Photo Credits: Savannah James's IG accout

The short video left his mother in stiches, and she shared the video on her Instagram story with a few laughing face emojis. She added a special message and made sure to tag her son:

"Did you guess where the sound comes from @bronny."

The video was not just randomly uploaded to her Instagram account. Savannah James used the audio from the old clip to create a video with Anaya and Lyric, hosts of "Star Cast: A Kid's Podcast," who were guests on James' "Everybody's Crazy" podcast. That video was also shared on James' Instagram story.

The two young girls from the "Star Cast: A Kid's Podcast" featured on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, and even managed to create a short video with hosts Savannah and April McDaniel, in which they repeated the same line Bronny James delivered.

Savannah James shares special post for her son Bronny after he scores first NBA basket

S. James poses for a photo, Bronny James features in an NBA game for the LA Lakers. Photo Credits: Savannah James' IG account, Imagn

It has been an exciting year for Savannah and LeBron James. The celebrity couple got to see their son Bronny drafted to the NBA when the Lakers used the 55th pick to sign the former University of Southern California guard.

Like any young player, Bronny took some time to adjust to the fast pace of the NBA, but the 6-foot-1 guard was able to record his first NBA points in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 30.

Bronny's proud mother was obviously thrilled after the special moment and took to social media to show her appreciation for the young man.

S. James shows her support for son Bronny James after his first NBA basket. Photo Credits: Savannah James' IG account

Savannah James posted a clip of the field goal against the Cavs on her Instagram story and added a series of the smiling face with hearts emojis.

During the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22, LeBron and Bronny James became the first ever father-son duo to play in the same game together.

