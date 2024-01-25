LeBron James' wife Savannah James takes Paris by storm, dazzles in stylish $7682 Chanel pullover

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, is in Paris soaking in the sights and sounds of the city. While the four-time MVP is trying to keep the LA Lakers’ record above .500, his wife is taking a little time off for relaxation. As she is in the fashion capital of the world, it just makes sense for her to dress the part.

Savannah went on Instagram and simply captioned her post with:

“Paris is always a good idea #PFW #Chanel”

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of LeBron James’ wife’s ensemble is the largely maroon $7,682 Chanel pullover. The color and knit/wool garment superbly complemented her all-black attire. A black bag and black sunglasses nailed the entire casual but chic look.

Savannah James is showing off her trendy style with her latest Paris getaway prompting her husband to react on Instagram:

"King James" reacting to his wife's Instagram post

The NBA superstar’s reaction didn’t need any words to capture his feelings as the numerous heart faces said it all.

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has become a much-anticipated red-carpet presence

LeBron James is not just a global athlete with millions of followers. He has also steadily become a pop culture legend in his own right. Almost always beside him in events where he flaunts his style is his wife Savannah James.

James’ wife has turned to stylist Icon Tips to make her stand out alongside the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar. Considering “King James” star power, the wife has more than considerably stood her ground in red carpet events.

Back in June, the couple attended Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris. It was the artist’s debut collection as the brand’s creative director. The show was mobbed by the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment world.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James dazzled at the event. Savannah’s Louis Vuitton denim set that included a lapel jacket and wide-leg jeans created a little buzz. The airbrushed LV logo all over her signaled her enjoyment of the trendy logomania.

The former Miami Heat franchise cornerstone kept it traditional. He wore a classic black suit with diamond-encrusted LV glasses. Together, they might have been arguably the best-dressed couple in the entire event.

LeBron James wasn’t able to join the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Savannah James, however, made her presence felt with an eye-opening white gown from Sergio Hudson’s collection.

“King James” is unquestionably the biggest name in the James household but Savannah James is making strides in her own right in the fashion world.

