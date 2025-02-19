LeBron James' wife Savannah makes feelings clear on Day 1 of her workouts

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:16 GMT
NBA: Combine - Source: Imagn
LeBron James' wife, Savannah James' opens up about the first day of her walking routine [photo: Imagn]

LeBron James and Savannah James are a couple who dazzle sports and entertainment. The LA Lakers superstar is known for spending millions to take care of his body and for his rigorous training. Savannah has lately tried to do her part to stay in shape.

Ad

In late December, the “Everybody’s Crazy” co-host started doing intense pilates with renowned trainer Stefania Okolie. This month, she began incorporating walking into her routine.

Savannah James went on Instagram to share her feelings after Day 1 of her new exercise:

“It’s hard when ya head ain’t in it”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Savannah James&#039; Instagram story after one day of her walking routine. [photo: @mrs_savannahrj/IG]
Savannah James' Instagram story after one day of her walking routine. [photo: @mrs_savannahrj/IG]

Walking is a form of workout that is easy to perform. In 2023, the Harvard Health Medical School wrote a report on the five “surprising benefits” of the said exercise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The list included counteracting the “effects of weight-promoting genes,” taming “a sweet tooth,” and “reducing the risk of developing breast cancer.” By walking daily for at least 30 minutes, one can ease joint pain and boost the immune system.

Savannah James is surrounded by athletes. LeBron James and Bronny James are playing for the LA Lakers. Bryce James is a senior at Sierra Canyon who committed to play for the University of Arizona in college. Zhuri James is a volleyball player. The podcaster is aiming to keep up with her family, who are putting a premium on fitness.

Ad

LeBron James recently acknowledged Savannah James’ impact on his legacy

The love story between LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, is well-documented. They met in high school when the Akron, Ohio native’s basketball career began to gain national media attention. The two have been together since James started his NBA journey in 2003.

In Season 1 of Starting 5, King James had this to say about the impact his wife had on his career:

Ad
“You get lost in your own journey because you’re trying to push the limit, push the throttle, see how far you can go. ‘Oh, s**t,’ that’s the sky? What’s beyond that?’ I’m trying to go past that."
“While you’re on that trajectory, at times, you’re looking down and like, ‘Oh, s**t, my family’s down there.’ And they’re like, ‘Go!’ Savannah is like, ‘Go f**k it, go. We know you coming back. F**k. Just go! I got Bronny, I got Bryce, I got Zhuri.’”
Ad

LeBron James himself crowned himself the greatest of all time (GOAT) in 2018 after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship. Behind the scenes, he acknowledged who had the biggest role in helping him attain the height he wanted to reach.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी