LeBron James' wife Savannah shares adorable video of daughter Zhuri's cheeky antics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shared a video of their daughter, Zhuri, on Instagram on Sunday. The adorable clip showed the 10-year-old introducing herself on camera before quickly changing her tone and showing off her cheeky antics.

Ad

Savannah took to Instagram to share the clip of her daughter on her story, reacting to it with multiple laughing emojis. The brief video showcased 9-year-old Zhuri in a neatly buttoned green polo shirt and styled hair. Zhuri introduced herself and spoke about an entity before playfully mocking the viewers:

"Hi, my name is Zhuri," she said. "He helps my family and he is a leader. Peace Out Suckers!" the 10-year-old suddenly changed her tone.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zhuri shares her antics on Savannah's Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The amusing video highlighted Zhuri's playful side, with her cheeky antics leaving Savannah in stitches. Sharing her reaction on her story, the mother of three added five laughing emojis, finding her daughter's frolicking quite hysterical.

Ad

Savannah frequently features Zhuri in her posts and stories, often mentioning her on her 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast. The mother-daughter duo share a wonderful relationship and have even more time together now that the three James men are preoccupied with basketball.

Zhuri and Savannah James share a "boogie" dance during their trip to South Korea

Savannah James shared highlights of her January trip to South Korea with her daughter Zhuri on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo traveled to Southeast Asia for a business and bonding trip, visiting popular tourist spots and scouting products for Savannah's skincare line.

Ad

They also posted a clip of them dancing to "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire. Savannah captioned the snippet with a short message:

"In Korea getting our boogie on🫰🏾🫶🏾"

Ad

Savannah and Zhuri were perfectly in sync during their dance video, with Savannah also sharing numerous photos from their trip to South Korea, known as a global beauty capital.

In another post, Mrs. James highlighted their first 24 hours in Korea, showcasing a variety of activities including enjoying Korean BBQ and sampling skincare products in the lab with technicians:

" Back at it with my first 24 in Korea…🫰🏾📝 @girlswho_getitWe’re getting closer….😘," she teased the launch of her new product.

In her post, Savannah and Zhuri appeared to be enjoying their trip to South Korea as Savannah prepares to launch her skincare line. Their January trip to Asia seemed like a fun adventure, with the James household girls just as busy as the boys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback